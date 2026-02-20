The Dallas Mavericks will resume the regular season following the All-Star break on Friday with a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavericks are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak, but they’re going to be short-handed on the injury report with star rookie Cooper Flagg sidelined.

Cooper Flagg was ruled out on the Mavericks’ injury report for their game against the Timberwolves as he is dealing with a foot sprain. Flagg first sustained the injury back on Feb. 10, right before the All-Star break. He missed the team’s final game before the break against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was ruled out for the Rising Stars challenge.

In that game against the Suns, Flagg finished with 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes. He shot 8-of-20 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. It was just one more strong performance in what’s become a regular occurrence for the No. 1 overall pick.

Flagg has appeared in 49 games for the Mavericks as a rookie, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 30.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He is leading all rookies in scoring, and he is third in rookie double-doubles behind only Derik Queen and Maxime Raynaud, respectively. Flagg would appear to be the front-runner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, although he has some strong competition from Charlotte Hornets wing Kon Knueppel.

In addition to Flagg, the Mavericks had a few other key players pop up on the injury report. Max Christie (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are both questionable due to injury, while Ryan Nembhard, Miles Kelly and Moussa Cisse are all on G League assignment. Caleb Martin is also out due to an ankle injury, while Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving will be out for the remainder of the season.