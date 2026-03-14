The Detroit Lions had a rather disappointing 2025 NFL season. After going 15-2 in 2024, Detroit took a significant step back last year. Of course, a step back was expected. It's extremely difficult to maintain a 15-win form in any one season, and especially across multiple years. However, Aidan Hutchinson and his teammates were unable to even crack the 10-win mark.

The Lions started out well enough. Detroit got off to a promising 5-2 start to the year, looking like a potential playoff team once again. Unfortunately, injuries piled up, and the team was unable to avoid the inevitable drop. A Week 18 win against the NFC North champion Chicago Bears salvaged a 9-8 winning season, giving the Lions four winning campaigns in a row.

The Lions have made some truly shocking moves to kick off the offseason. David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans before NFL Free Agency began. Once free agency officially started, veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker was released upon his request.

In free agency itself, the Lions signed Cade Mays to bolster their center position. Outside of this, though, it's been relatively minor moves. In fact, Mays is the only player to sign a contract with more than a one-year term.

Clearly, general manager Brad Holmes is being careful with how he operates this offseason. With the first week of free agency complete, though, let's take a look at the biggest mistake the Lions GM has made.

Lions ignore key area of need, lose all depth as well

The Lions have had one glaring need under Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit has lacked a consistent pass rush attack over the last several years. The Lions did draft Hutchinson, one of the best pass rushers in the game, back in 2022. However, the depth around him has been quite thin.

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Detroit did improve its pass rush numbers under first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard in 2025. In fact, they were tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the fourth-most sacks in the entire NFL this past season. In saying this, the team's pass rush declined in the second half of the season when injuries began piling up.

The main focus for the Lions this spring needed to be on acquiring a pass rusher to complement Hutchinson. This is certainly easier said than done, though. The fact that it hasn't happened yet isn't a mistake on Detroit's part in and of itself.

What is a mistake, though, is not addressing the position after allowing all previous depth to leave the team. Al-Quadin Muhammad signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Tyrus Wheat left to join the Dallas Cowboys. Roy Lopez left to return to the Arizona Cardinals. Josh Paschal was released.

At this time, only two edge rushers remain who are not Hutchinson. Those edge rushers are 2023 fourth-round pick Tyler Lacy and 2025 sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein. There's thin depth, and then there's near non-existent depth. The Lions have reached the point of the latter.

Holmes has proven that he has a strong eye for talent. He has also gained a ton of value out of depth signings over the last few seasons. It would be a surprise to see the Lions enter the 2026 NFL Draft without signing one or two pass rushers.

For this first week, though, the lack of an edge rusher signing, combined with allowing all previous depth to leave, certainly begs questions that must be answered sooner rather than later.