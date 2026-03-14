The Detroit Red Wings swung a last-second trade at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Detroit landed Justin Faulk in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. This was a needed move for Detroit, as they needed a top-four caliber defenseman to aid their blueline. And they needed to batten down the hatches as the playoff push ramped up.

The Red Wings are currently in possession of the top Wild Card spot in the East. They are one point ahead of the Boston Bruins and two up on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Wild Card race. These games mean everything as the season winds down. And the Red Wings made a necessary move in order to fortify their roster.

Detroit has not made the playoffs in nine seasons. And there is a real possibility they miss out for a 10th straight year. This would mark the first time in franchise history that the Red Wings have gone 10 straight years without a postseason appearance.

Now that the dust has settled on the NHL Trade Deadline, though, one thing has become clear. Detroit's big move for Faulk was certainly necessary. However, their biggest mistake is not the move they made. Rather, it was the move they elected not to make.

Red Wings needed a center even before recent injuries

The Red Wings had a couple needs they needed to address at the deadline. In the end, they elected to fortify its defense. This makes sense, without a doubt. Detroit had one of the best defensive teams in the Atlantic Division before adding Justin Faulk. His addition, in theory, should make them even better at keeping the puck out of the net.

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At the same time, Detroit needed a top-six forward. Specifically, they could have benefited from adding a top-six center. Dylan Larkin is the heart and soul of this team, and the clear No. 1. Andrew Copp has been a significant contributor on the second line, but the added depth could have been useful.

Unfortunately, the Red Wings are now paying the price of not adding that depth. Both Larkin and Copp are out of the lineup due to injury. Both players were initially ruled day-to-day. However, coach Todd McLellan recently announced they would be re-evaluated in the next two weeks.

Detroit needed a center even before these injuries. Larkin was the team's only true top-six center on the roster. Copp was certainly playing well, but he could have been suited best in a third-line shutdown role.

With both of them out of the lineup, the Red Wings are in a significant hole. The price for a top-six center at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline was quite massive, considering all reports. However, even adding one middle-six center could have gone a long way for Detroit.

There were middle-six centers out there who could have been great additions for Detroit. Evan Rodrigues from the Florida Panthers didn't move at the deadline, but he would have fit in. Scott Laughton and Erik Haula are other veteran options that could have provided more depth.

Again, hindsight is 20/20. You never truly know how your decisions will play out until the time comes. At the same time, the Red Wings' need for depth down the middle wasn't exactly a secret. And the decision not to address it could have a disastrous effect on their playoff hopes.