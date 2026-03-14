Anthony Edwards torched the nets with a dominant performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 127-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Edwards is going through the sixth season of his NBA career with the Timberwolves. He has exceeded expectations as the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, shining as one of the best young stars the league has to offer.

Edwards continues to get better in Year 6 as he keeps the Timberwolves in firm playoff contention. In Minnesota's game against Golden State, he dominated throughout 37 minutes of action.

Edwards produced a spectacular stat line of 42 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 13-of-22 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Edwards put on a SHOW to lead the Timberwolves to a victory 🔥 🐜42 points

🐜8 rebounds

🐜5 assists 🐜13-of-22 FG

🐜4-of-9 3PT

🐜10-of-12 FT pic.twitter.com/385xsI6GOd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2026

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Warriors

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Anthony Edwards was too much for the Warriors to handle, leading the Timberwolves to a solid victory on the road. Golden State was competitive despite missing Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but Minnesota overwhelmed them with a remarkably efficient offense.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the win, including Edwards. Rudy Gobert came through with a strong performance of 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 5-of-5 overall and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe. Jaden McDaniels came next with 15 points, Naz Reid and Ayo Dosunmu scored 12 points each, Bones Hyland had 11 points, while Julius Randle provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 41-26 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Oklahoma City Thunder as tip-off will take place on March 15 at 1 p.m. ET.