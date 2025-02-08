The Dallas Mavericks had to clear the air regarding rumors of them relocating to another state.

Following the ground-breaking trade that sent star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, people involved with the Mavericks organization have been concerned with the long-term future of the franchise in Dallas.

This prompted a statement from the Adelson and Dumont families, per Tim Cato of DLLS Sports.

“The Adelson and Dumont Families have already started and are committed to investing and building in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The families have absolutely no plans to move the team out of North Texas,” Cato reported.

Some Mavericks fans believe in a conspiracy theory that the owners are interested in moving the franchise to Las Vegas. Basketball analyst Bill Simmons even gave his thoughts on the theory.

“I love this one that the owners always wanted the Vegas team and their eventual goal is to basically flip franchises, move Dallas to Vegas so they can have their whole casino thing,” Simmons said. “The expansion team that was going to go to Vegas will be the Dallas team, they’d pay whatever. The first way to do this was to basically to torpedo the Mavericks franchise relationship with their fans by trading Luka Doncic. I have no notes, that’s one of the best conspiracy theories I’ve ever heard.”

What's next for Mavericks following trades

Whether they stay in Dallas or make a relocation to Las Vegas, the Mavericks are starting a new era of basketball.

Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Caleb Martin present themselves as newcomers to the Mavericks organization. Davis stands out as the key piece to the team's attempt at a title run this season, looking to return to the NBA Finals for the second straight year.

Dallas has a 27-25 record, putting them at the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.