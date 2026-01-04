SAN FRANCISCO, CA– Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected late in the second quarter of the Dubs' Saturday night affair with the Utah Jazz, picking up back-to-back technical fouls after arguing with the officials about a no-call.

Green had Jazz big man Kyle Fillipowski walled off under the basket and appeared to be calling for a three-second violation. The officials did not give him that call, at which point Green stopped playing defense as Utah's Lauri Markannen went right by him for a layup as he argued with the official. Green continued to dispute the no-call, which prompted official Simone Jelks to assess him a technical foul.

The Warriors' defensive anchor continued yelling at the referees, directing his frustration at official Kevin Cutler, who then gave Green his second technical, ending his night before halftime. Green would then walk through the tunnel and into the Warriors' locker room, all in less than a minute.

Green's double-tech ejection was the second time he's been tossed in the last eight games.

The nature of this ejection draws a lot of similarities to the last occasion– when Green picked up two quick techs in the Warriors' 119-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. Like the Jazz ejection, Green got into it with the officials over a scuffle with Suns guard Collin Gillespie and continued to press the issue, prompting a similarly swift exit.

It's also the third time in the last eight games Green has departed prematurely for reasons. On December 22nd, Green got into a heated argument with head coach Steve Kerr during a timeout early in the third quarter. The dispute caused Green to leave the bench and miss the final 20 minutes of the Dubs' 120-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

It was Green's 25th ejection of his career. Green has the second-most ejections in NBA history, behind only Rasheed Wallace's 29 ejections.