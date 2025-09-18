The Dallas Mavericks are reuniting with veteran Dennis Smith Jr. — their No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. After spending half a season playing overseas, Smith Jr. was reportedly eyeing an NBA comeback. He's latched onto the Mavericks' training camp roster with hopes of earning a roster spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks, which was first revealed by ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management tells ESPN,” Charania reported. “Smith reunites with the franchise that drafted him No. 9 overall in 2017 and now he'll compete in training camp in Dallas.”

As Kyrie Irving's recovers from a torn ACL, the Mavericks added D'Angelo Russell to their backcourt, joining point guard Jaden Hardy, as two facilitators who will most likely take on increased roles in Irving's absence.

Smith averaged 6.6 points on 43.5% shooting, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-24, his last season in the NBA. However, in order for Smith Jr. to make the team, the Mavs will have to either waive Brandon Williams or trade someone to make space, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

After a season and a half with the team that drafted him, Smith Jr.'s trade to the Knicks felt inevitable amid the team's logjam at the point guard position between Jalen Brunson, Devin Harris, JJ Barea, and Luka Doncic in his rookie season. After Smith Jr. averaged a career-best 15.2 points and finished fifth for Rookie of the Year, he was traded to the Knicks mid-season. Dennis also played for the Detroit Pistons, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Charlotte Hornets.

D'Angelo Russell makes bold admission ahead of Mavericks debut

Article Continues Below

Mavericks veteran D'Angelo Russell is excited for his start with the Mavericks. Upon entering his 11th NBA season, Russell feels like he's at his best ahead of his tenure with the Mavericks. As the team's projected starting point guard settles into his new surroundings, he's feeling stronger than ever, following his first decade in the association.

Russell explained his maturation over the years via his Backyard Podcast w/D'Angelo Russell.

“I feel like I'm in my prime,” Russell said. “Like, I don't feel old. I feel stronger, I feel wiser. I feel more careful.”

Russell and the Mavericks will begin their preseason schedule against the Thunder on October 6.