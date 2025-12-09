DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is already establishing himself as a star in the NBA. Still, Flagg has dealt with challenges at the highest level of professional basketball. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Flagg revealed the biggest challenge so far in his NBA career.

Asked Cooper Flagg about how his game has grown in the NBA so far and the biggest challenge he’s faced at this level. pic.twitter.com/srBrt8j3Ee — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Biggest challenge, I mean, I would say honestly just physically, just the amount of games that we've played,” Flagg told reporters. “You know, traveling a lot more… It's just different. College, you know, you have so many days in between games and you get so much more rest. So, I'd say that's been the biggest challenge.”

Flagg is only 18 years old. He was in high school just a couple of years ago. After spending last year with Duke basketball, Flagg is now playing professionally in the NBA. It makes sense that the schedule adjustment has been a challenge.

Nevertheless, the 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick is finding success, cementing himself as a Rookie of the Year candidate.

How Cooper Flagg has improved early in NBA career

It hasn't been all obstacles for Flagg. He's also displayed improvement at the NBA level, something he addressed on Tuesday as well.

“I think I'm just getting comfortable,” Flagg said of how his game has improved. “I think just growing, and learning the pace and speed of the game. Just getting comfortable with being myself out there, and kind of just picking apart defenses. And just knowing the game at a higher level.”

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd also commented on Flagg's improvement. Kidd, of course, gets to watch Flagg on a consistent basis at practice and games, so he's been able to closely monitor the rookie's development.

Also asked Jason Kidd about Cooper Flagg’s growth as an NBA player early in his career. https://t.co/yc9fTgNmji pic.twitter.com/UZHfcyBS2w — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 9, 2025

“I just think understanding back-to-backs, just a lot of basketball,” Kidd said of Flagg's growth at the NBA level. “Understanding it's a little bit different than college. Just his growth of being able to bounce back if he doesn't have a great game. Just understanding the minutes, the physicality, just absorbing anything right now… The more he sees, I think, the better he will be.”

Cooper Flagg's ceiling is extremely high. He has a legitimate opportunity to become a superstar.