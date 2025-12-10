It looks like the much-publicized saga of Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors is not going to end any time soon. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

The latest chapter happened on Sunday, as Kuminga was a healthy DNP in their win over the Chicago Bulls, 123-91. Even with the lopsided affair, the young forward did not earn a millisecond of playing time.

On 95.7 The Game's “Willard & Dibs,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained that Kuminga hasn't played well recently, leading to his benching. He said it's part of the team's “shift” amid their challenging stretch.

Kerr also fired a blunt remark about the 23-year-old Kuminga.

“He's obviously a guy with a lot of ambition, which I love. He wants to be a star. He's got the ability that gives him that hope and gives us that hope. There has to be a consistent level of play in order to achieve that,” said Kerr.

Article Continues Below

The caveat in the end was telling, as Kerr has repeatedly pointed out Kuminga's inconsistent play. While he has all the physical tools to be an impactful two-way player, Kuminga's mental toughness and basketball IQ have been put into question.

“We're talking about the best basketball league in the world. So the consistency has to be there for us. If it's not there, then it makes it much more difficult for me to give him consistent minutes and give him starts,” added Kerr.

Kuminga, who skipped college to play for the now-defunct G League Ignite, started the first few games before being relegated to the bench again. Now, it looks like Kerr's patience is getting thinner than ever.

He is averaging 12.4 points on a career-low 43.8% shooting, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He's also averaging a career-worst 2.5 turnovers.