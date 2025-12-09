The Dallas Mavericks have suddenly won four of their past five games. Nevertheless, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are among the Mavs who have been mentioned in trade rumors. Davis, Thompson, Daniel Gafford and D'Angelo Russell were discussed in the latest trade rumors, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting on the subject.

“The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, sources said,” Charania wrote in an article for ESPN.

Gafford has also previously been mentioned as a trade candidate, which ClutchPoints has reported on.

While Russell hasn't been often discussed in trade rumors, the Mavs moving on from the guard would make sense. Ryan Nembhard has emerged as the team's starting point guard and Kyrie Irving is still expected to return in early 2026. Having guard depth is never a bad thing, but the Mavs could turn to Irving and Nembhard as the primary point guards if Russell is traded.

Article Continues Below

Much like the Mavericks overall, Thompson struggled to begin the 2025-26 campaign but has played better in recent action. As a result, he is increasing his trade value. Dallas would be wise to at least listen to trade offers for the veteran.

Of course, the Mavs don't have to trade Thompson this season. If they were to receive an enticing offer, though, moving on from Klay could give the team valuable assets for the future.

The Mavericks will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow ahead of the February trade deadline. At 9-16, the Mavericks are currently just a half-game out of a play-in spot. However, will the possibility of making the play-in tournament be enough motivation to avoid a rebuild?

The Mavs' performance over the next month and a half will go a long way toward determining their trade plans in February.