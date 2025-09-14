The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg impressed during Summer League in Las Vegas and looks like a future superstar. Dirk Nowitzki recently made it clear that he believes in the 18-year-old, commenting on Flagg's potential during his annual tennis event, quote via the Dallas Mavericks.

“I mean, the hype was real for sure. I'm not the biggest college sports watcher in general, whether that's basketball or any sport, but of course I had to check out Cooper and yeah, I mean, the sky's the limit,” Nowitzki said. “Honestly, what I saw, just the way he reads the game already at that age of being barely 18… Athletic, skills, I heard his work ethic is through the roof. So everything that I've saw and heard is that, you know, he's the real deal. The real deal.”

There is no denying the fact that the 2024-25 season was a difficult one for the Mavs and fans of the team. Between the shocking Luka Doncic trade and an injury-plagued campaign, Dallas was lucky to even reach the NBA Play-In Tournament.

With Cooper Flagg now on the roster, excitement has returned to the city of Dallas from a basketball standpoint. When a franchise legend with a statue outside of a team's home arena calls you the “real deal,” it means something. Nowitzki's belief in Flagg will only add further excitement for the upcoming season.

Article Continues Below

“Mavs fans can obviously be very excited for his growth over the next few years,” Nowitzki continued. “But yeah, like I said, the sky's the limit. Just the way he can score the ball in multiple ways. He can defend multiple players… I think he's super versatile already at a super young age, which is rare. Looking forward to his rookie year and see how he can adjust to the NBA.

“But yeah, like I said, everything goes well and he keeps working, I think the sky's the limit.”

Cooper Flagg and the Mavs will begin training camp in early October.