The New York Giants mercifully have a bye week this week, coming amid the team's brutal losing streak, which continued last Monday with a road loss against the New England Patriots. Jameis Winston was back on the bench for that contest after starting the previous couple of games due to Jaxson Dart's injury, and recently, it was announced that Winston would be joining FOX Sports as a guest analyst for Sunday's games.

Needless to say, the former number one overall pick turned up the charisma for the occasion.

“Ever since Liam Coen has been getting recommendations on how to pronounce Duval the right way…” said Winston, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Winston never actually finished that thought, but did showcase some entertaining iterations of his own version of the catchphrase.

Winston has spent the last several years of his NFL career cultivating an offbeat, sometimes hilarious persona, which was in full force on Sunday's studio show appearance with FOX Sports.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the former Florida State quarterback will get another opportunity to play next year in the NFL after this disastrous Giants season reaches its conclusion.

Winston made some plays in his limited starts with the team this year, but also showcased some of the erratic nature that has plagued him throughout his NFL career thus far, making it unclear just how many teams would be willing to take a chance on him at this point, especially considering his age.

In any case, if his career does end soon, he can more than likely look forward to a steady job as an NFL analyst moving forward. In any case, the Giants will next take the field next Sunday at home against the divisional rival Washington Commanders at 1:00 pm ET.