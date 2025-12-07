The St. Louis Blues were able to get a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators, but they had to do it without one of their key players early in the game. Jordan Kyrou left the game with a lower-body injury after getting into a collision in the first period. He was playing the puck and was hit by Senators forward Stephen Halliday.

Kyrou was looked at by the training staff and was helped to the locker room.

Hopefully, Kyrou's injury is not serious, and he can return to the ice sooner rather than later. He's been key for the Blues, as he leads the team with eight goals through 27 games this season. He has eight assists for 16 points, which is second on the team behind Robert Thomas.

There's no doubt that he is a big part of their offense, and they haven't been the best in that department this season. The Blues rank 30th in the NHL with 2.54 goals per game, and losing Kyrou for an extended period of time could make it worse. The Blues are near the bottom of the standings in the Central Division, and they'll have to find a way to get out of this rut.

Luckily, they were able to get the win against the Senators, and it may have been because of head coach Jim Montgomery's comments after their loss to the Boston Bruins. Montgomery was asked about the effort the team had, and he didn't hold back.

“I have to look at the film to have a better answer for you. But I know it starts from within … from everybody,” Montgomery said.

If that's what woke them up, good things could be on the horizon for the Blues.