With the Winter Meetings approaching, the San Diego Padres feel the urgency rise, and attention turns to the Jake Cronenworth trade as MLB Free Agency pushes the front office toward major roster decisions. The Padres are looking for pitching and they want room to maneuver. And the Cronenworth trade chatter has now become the clearest path toward creating that space. Under the bright hotel lights of the Winter Meetings, the message feels unmistakable. The Padres are listening and are moving with intent.

Jake Cronenworth remains a familiar face in a Padres clubhouse that won 90 games last season but bowed out in a three-game Wild Card loss to the Chicago Cubs. In response, the front office pressed reset. The Padres fired Mike Shildt earlier in the offseason. Pitching became the priority. And to chase it, the Padres need cash flexibility. Because of that shift, they’ve been forced to shop a player who once represented everything steady about their lineup.

Drafted by the Rays in 2015 and traded to San Diego in 2019, Cronenworth broke out in 2020 and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year race. From there, he grew into a two-time All-Star with a reliable bat and competitive edge. Last season, he played 135 games and produced a .246/.367/.377 line with 11 home runs and 59 RBI.

A new Padres direction takes shape

The challenge now is finding a team willing to absorb the years and dollars on his contract. The Padres also need enough relief to pivot toward the arms they want. San Diego wants a rotation anchor. They want impact. And, as a result, their interest in the top end of the market, including international names like Tatsuya Imai, won’t matter until they clear space. So the calls continue. The offers trickle in. And the Padres keep pushing. They hope one deal finally unlocks the rest of their offseason plan.

If Jake Cronenworth becomes the trade piece that funds a pitching revival, how loud will San Diego get when the next ace finally walks through their doors this MLB Free Agency?