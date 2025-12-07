The Jacksonville Jaguars got some good news on the Travon Walker injury front as the edge rusher is officially active and will return in Week 14 as the Jags take on the Indianapolis Colts in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

“Jaguars inactives vs Colts: WR Parker Washington, S Andrew Wingard, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Walker Little, TE Johnny Mundt, DL Emmanuel Ogbah, DL Austin Johnson. DE Travon Walker is active,” ESPN Jaguars reporterMichael DiRocco reported on Sunday.

Walker has been out with a knee injury since Jacksonville's Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. When on the field this season, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick has been a solid contributor. Through nine games, Walker has 20 tackles, seven QB hits, and 2.5 sacks. That is a ways off his usual pace, though, as the defensive end has put up 10 or more sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Article Continues Below

Getting Travon Walker back is coming at just the right time for the Jaguars, as their Week 14 Colts showdown is by far the biggest game of the season so far. Both teams come into the game with identical 8-4 records, which is good for first place in the AFC South. The winner of this game will become the division leaders with just four games to play, giving them a massive leg up in the playoff race.

This game is a contest between teams in wildly different spots right now. Jacksonville is hot right now, winning three in a row and four of its last five. On the other hand, Indianapolis has dropped two consecutive games and three of its last four after the team's blazing 7-1 start. Plus, the Colts struggle mightily in Jacksonville. The team hasn't won there since 2014.