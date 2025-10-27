The Dallas Mavericks have found their new spark, and it’s not just on the court. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg has ignited something special in Dallas, and fans are finding their own way to celebrate the arrival of the No. 1 overall pick.

Before tipoff at American Airlines Center, a new tradition has quietly, and now unmistakably, taken hold. During the national anthem, when the line “And the flag was still there” echoes through the arena, Mavericks fans erupt in unison with a single word: “FLAGG!”

Mavs fans have been yelling "Flagg" during the national anthem to start the season 🗣️ (via @DLLS_Mavs)pic.twitter.com/2SMzvjNnv4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

What started as a handful of enthusiastic fans on opening night has now turned into a full-blown pregame ritual. The crowd’s thunderous shout fills the arena, creating an electric moment that connects the team, the city, and their new franchise cornerstone.

For the 19-year-old rookie, it’s become a surreal experience. “It’s crazy, man,” Flagg said after Dallas’ 139-129 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. “The first time I heard it, I didn’t even realize what was happening until my teammates started smiling. It gives me chills every time.”

Flagg has quickly established himself as the centerpiece of the Mavericks’ future, and possibly their present. Starting at point guard in Kyrie Irving’s absence, the former Duke star delivered his best performance yet, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block on 8-of-14 shooting.

COOPER WESTLEY FLAGG pic.twitter.com/piwnfzMyKc — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 27, 2025

Flagg's explosive and-one dunk late in the third quarter sent the Dallas crowd into a frenzy, a moment that perfectly symbolized the energy he’s brought to this team.

But even with his dazzling play, it’s the anthem moment that’s fast becoming one of the most beloved traditions in Dallas sports. Fans are calling it “the loudest word in Texas,” while social media has been flooded with videos capturing the chills and goosebumps that come with that powerful roar of “FLAGG.”

As the season unfolds, it’s clear that Cooper Flagg’s arrival means more than just stats and highlights; it’s a cultural moment. Dallas finally has a new name to rally behind, and every night begins the same way.