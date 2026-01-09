As the Ole Miss football team lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals on Thursday night, 31-27, it marked the end of some coaches' tenures with the program, like Charlie Weis Jr., the offensive coordinator. With Weis going from Ole Miss football to join Lane Kiffin at LSU, he would send an emotional farewell to the program.

In what was a close and hard-fought game in the Fiesta Bowl between the Rebels and the Hurricanes, it marked the end of their quest for a title, with Chris Low of On3 Sports catching up with Weis after he said his goodbyes to many within the team.

“It’s so rare nowadays that you get to be a coordinator someplace for four years and recruit every single one of these guys here. I so badly wanted to get this done for them. So it hurts. I feel like they deserved it. We didn’t get it done, so it just sucks right now. But they’re a special group, a group I’ll never forget,” Weis said.

Rebels quarterback coach Joe Judge would quiet any concern about Weis' commitment to the team, despite heading for LSU after the end of their run. Judge would mention how he had to fly back and forth between Ole Miss and LSU business.

Charlie Weis Jr. was “terrific” with Ole Miss football

While Ole Miss football's loss to Miami is a tough one to swallow, Weiss and the other coaches who are heading to LSU were determined to win a title. Judge would continue on how “terrific” Weiss has been throughout the process.

“You know, it's been a different process for all of us, but we all work together very well, and Charlie's done a terrific job through this entire process,” Judge said on Tuesday. “I can't say enough about Charlie in terms of who he is as person, what he's doing as a coach. And this is a challenge many people haven't had to have had.”

The Rebels officially enter a new era next season in the post-Kiffin era.