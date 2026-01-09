The last Madden 26 Roster update of the regular season has arrived, and just ahead of the Wild Card Round of the NFL postseason. This week, players like Derek Stingley Jr. and Caleb Williams saw boosts to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Week 18 Player Ratings Roster Update Ahead of Wild Card Round

Week 1 ▶️ Week 18 📈 Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford boosted their #Madden26 ratings this season! Who is your 2026 @NFL MVP? pic.twitter.com/cWPwM1LdM4 — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB), Houston Texans – 92 OVR (+1)

Stingley Jr. has led a stout Texans' secondary which ranks 1st in passing yards allowed per game (277). Furthermore, Houston boasts the second best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 17.2 points per game. Stingley Jr. has thrived during his time in the NFL under the leadership of HC DeMeco Ryans. We're excited to see what this defense can do in the postseason.

DeVonta Smith (WR), Philadelphia Eagles – 91 OVR (+1)

Smith didn't play very much in the team's regular season finale, but he quickly picked up 52 yards on three catches for his third 1,000 yard season. Overall, the 27 year-old receiver has racked up over 5,000 career receiving yards. As a player, Smith has accomplished a lot (College and NFL), and now he'll hope to add more accolades to his list with another potential trip to the Super Bowl.

Caleb Williams (QB), Chicago Bears – 84 OVR (+2)

Williams was just 58 yards shy of being the first Bears QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. That said, he still has the most passing yards in a season out of any QB in franchise history. Furthermore he's the only Bears QB to throw for 3,900 yards in a season. But Williams and co. know there's more important business to deal with. It all starts this weekend when they play the Packers at home.

Tetairoa McMillan (WR) Carolina Panthers – 83 OVR (+1)

Article Continues Below

The Panthers' rookie WR was phenomenal in his first season. He earned more receiving yards than star receivers like A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, and the aforementioned DeVonta Smith. He was one of only 19 receivers to break the 1,000 receiving yard mark this year, and he also caught seven touchdown passes. More importantly, McMillan helped his Panthers team make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Derek Stingley Jr. – 92 OVR (+1)

Quinyon Mitchell – 89 OVR (+2)

Talanoa Hufanga – 88 OVR (+2)

Jaquan Brisker – 85 OVR (+1)

Joey Porter Jr. – 84 OVR (+3)

Camryn Bynum – 84 OVR (+1)

Dalton Schultz – 84 OVR (+1)

Nick Emmanworl – 83 OVR (+4)

Kamren Curl – 83 OVR (+2)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Jalen Ramsey – 94 OVR (-1)

Trent McDuffie – 94 OVR (-1)

Sauce Gardner – 91 OVR (-1)

Terry McLaurin – 90 OVR (-1)

Minkah Fitzpatrick – 89 OVR (-1)

De'Von Achane – 88 OVR (-1)

Charvarius Ward Sr. – 88 OVR (-1)

Marlon Humphrey – 87 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Wild Card Round roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Meanwhile, check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching, and more. Furthermore, learn how to update your rosters to play with the most updated depth charts. We'll see you next week for the next ratings update.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.