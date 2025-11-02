The Dallas Mavericks have had a mixed start to the NBA season despite the wealth of talent in their roster. With Kyrie Irving out long-term and minor concerns for the likes of Anthony Davis, Dante Exum, and Derrick Lively II, Flagg has been pushed into the PG position for the time being.

During a recent press conference, head coach Jason Kidd explained the move in detail.

Jason Kidd on his philosophy behind starting Cooper Flagg at PG: “There’s a couple of things behind him playing (PG). One is our health…The other part of handling the ball is being able to handle the pressure when April comes around & you’re playing for something greater.” pic.twitter.com/LBm4eAfd5C — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There’s a couple of things behind him playing (PG). One is our health…The other part of handling the ball is being able to handle the pressure when April comes around & you’re playing for something greater,” he said, per a video posted by Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

There is little doubt that Flagg has till date excelled in his basketball career as a two-way forward. His athleticism, combined with an elite basketball IQ and scoring abilities makes him difficult to stop, even for the most organized of defenses.

Article Continues Below

However, that also makes him a potential makeshift PG for a roster that is struggling for an offensive tone setter. The Mavericks do have the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Max Christie to fill in.

However, Jason Kidd appears intent on making Flagg “uncomfortable,” something he himself alluded to during the preseason, per Yahoo Sports. Further, while Flagg’s contributions have been considerable, the Mavs have also had a difficult start to the season as far as shooting is concerned.

The Mavs currently rank in the bottom five in the NBA for three-point attempts, makes, and overall accuracy, and have an offensive rating of just 104.5, ranking 30th out of 30 teams. That, in addition to consistent injury issues has meant that the team has also struggled for consistency apart from Cooper Flagg.

The former Duke star is currently averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game, and there is little doubt that he himself will be aware that there is plenty of room for improvement.