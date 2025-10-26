DALLAS — Cooper Flagg features the potential of a superstar. The Dallas Mavericks' 2025 No. 1 overall pick may only be two games into his NBA career, but he's already displayed serious signs of potential. However, Flagg is still adjusting to the NBA whistle, something head coach Jason Kidd addressed before Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

“I don't think he's looking for a foul,” Kidd told reporters. “I think he's playing the game, if the whistle blows, it blows. Gotta play, he's not one to put his hands up to ask where a foul is. If he misses it, he runs back on defense. If he makes it, he continues to play the game the right way.

“He's too young to worry about the whistle… They don't know who he is, he doesn't know who they are. There's got to be a relationship built there, and that takes time.”

Flagg, 18, is making a number of adjustments in addition to foul calls at the NBA level. He's started at point guard in each of his first two NBA contests — a position he did not play in college. Flagg is learning the tendencies and on-court habits of his new Mavericks teammates as well.

Flagg, like all rookies, has a lot to learn about playing at the professional level. His talent is undeniable, though. He features an impressive overall understanding of the game and his athleticism is off the charts.

The fact that Flagg plays hard on both ends of the floor — regardless of foul calls — is also a pivotal note. Kidd is clearly a fan of the way Flagg approaches the game.

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks will look to earn their first win of the season on Sunday night against the Raptors.