DALLAS — All eyes were on Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks' 2025 No. 1 overall pick made his NBA debut. Expectations were high for Flagg, but he endured an up and down game. He ultimately scored 10 points on 4-13 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and a steal as the Mavs were defeated 125-92 by the San Antonio Spurs. He will certainly have better performances, but he was able to secure a double-double.

Anthony Davis isn't worried about Flagg despite the rookie's inconsistent debut. He reminded everyone that it was only “game one” while speaking to reporters following the loss.

Anthony Davis on Cooper Flagg after his up and down performance

“Game one, I mean, he's still a rookie,” Davis said of Flagg. “I was the same way coming in. Preseason obviously good, but when that game one comes around, packed stadium, national TV game… I'm not sure if he's a social media guy or not, but, everything was ‘number one pick Cooper Flagg, Wemby matchup' and all this stuff.

“So, you start hearing it, I'm not sure if it got to him. But it's first game jitters when it's time for the real thing, so he'll be fine.”

Cooper Flagg's NBA debut doesn't go according to plan

Flagg started the game slow, going just 0-2 from the field en route to a scoreless first half. He found other ways to contribute — recording six rebounds — but Flagg's first half did not exactly live up to expectations. However, Flagg wasted no time in the second half, scoring his first NBA points on a mid-range jumper within the first minute of the third quarter.

There it is! Cooper Flagg finds the bottom of the net to begin the second half for his first ever NBA points

He was much more aggressive in the second half. As mentioned, Flagg was able to finish the game with a double-double. It wasn't a bad debut, but Flagg expects to play at a much higher level moving forward.

Flagg said he made an effort to be “more aggressive” in the third quarter.

Cooper Flagg says he was trying to be "more aggressive" in the third quarter following his scoreless first half.

“Just trying to be a little bit more aggressive,” Flagg said of his second half approach. “Trying to assert myself a little bit, but, you know, just trying to take what was there.”

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama was unstoppable. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick scored 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead San Antonio.

The game was marketed as Wembanyama vs. Flagg — but that was always unfair. Wembanyama is three years older and has two seasons of NBA experience. Meanwhile, Flagg hadn't even played in a regular season contest before Wednesday's affair.

It is important to remember that Cooper Flagg is only 18 years old. There is no need to overreact to one game. Flagg's ceiling remains extremely high, and he has a legitimate opportunity to become a superstar in the NBA.

The Mavericks' next game is scheduled for Friday night at the American Airlines Center against the Washington Wizards. The contest represents the second matchup of a five-game homestand to begin the 2025-26 NBA season for this Mavs squad.