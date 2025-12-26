Jason Kidd did not have positive news to share regarding the injury Anthony Davis suffered in the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday afternoon.

The injury took place during the second quarter of the contest. Davis limped his way to the locker room, being unable to return for the remainder of the game. His day ended after 11 minutes of action, finishing with three points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

Kidd reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Mike Curtis. However, while the injury was officially spasms involving the right groin, the head coach didn't have any update on the star big man.

“Jason Kidd said he did not have an update on Anthony Davis, who suffered left the game in the second quarter with right groin spasms,” Curtis wrote.

How Anthony Davis, Mavericks played against Warriors

Injuries continue to be frustrating for Anthony Davis, especially after Jason Kidd and the Mavericks lost 126-116 to the Warriors without his services.

Article Continues Below

Dallas was unable to contain Golden State's offense, going down 40-28 after the first quarter. The Mavericks couldn't bounce back from their defensive woes, giving up multiple big shots down the stretch.

Perimeter shooting, free throws and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed in all three categories by making 14 3-pointers, converting 24 free throws and creating 33 assists. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks as they only knocked down four triples, made 14 shots at the line and dished out 18 assists.

Five players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the loss. Cooper Flagg led the way with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a block. He shot 13-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Brandon Williams came next with 26 points and three assists, PJ Washington had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Naji Marshall put up 14 points and four rebounds, while Max Christie provided 13 points and six rebounds.

Dallas fell to a 12-20 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Utah Jazz and 2.5 games above the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by one game and Memphis Grizzlies by three games.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. ET.