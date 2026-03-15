On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers will hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Pascal Siakam is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as doubtful due to a right knee sprain. Here's everything we know about Siakam's injury and his playing status vs the Bucks.

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Pascal Siakam's playing status vs the Bucks

Given his doubtful designation on the injury report, it doesn't seem likely that Pascal Siakam will suit for Indiana on Sunday in Milwaukee. To say that the Pacers have a crowded injury report for this game would be an understatement, as the team currently has ten players listed as questionable for the matchup.

Among them are Quenton Jackson, TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Peter Taelon, Ben Sheppard, Jalen Slawson, Ethan Thompson, Obi Toppin, and Ivica Zubac.

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The Bucks, meanwhile, have not yet submitted their injury report, as they are on the second leg of a back to back, having lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The Zubac addition to the injury report is a notable one, as the big man finally made his long-awaited Pacers debut last week in a home game against the Phoenix Suns, having been acquired by the team from the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the trade deadline.

Indiana has been in full tank mode over the last several weeks, routinely sitting at several key players per night, and having not won a game since the All-Star break. It's a blatant attempt from Indiana to add another star talent to the mix this offseason to help join the squad next year, once Tyrese Haliburton returns from his Achilles injury.

The Pacers and Bucks will tip off at 3:30 pm ET in Milwaukee.