After dominating the ACC for much of the regular season, Duke basketball wasn't at its very best in the ACC Tournament or in the ACC Championship Game against Virginia. The Blue Devils nearly suffered a defeat against Florida State in the quarterfinals and went down to the wire in the title game against Virginia.

As it has done all season, Duke found a way to get a win in both of those games, capping the run off with a 74-70 victory in the championship game against a very good Virginia squad. Jon Scheyer and company were able to survive an unusually off night for Cameron Boozer, who scored just 13 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists on a dreadful 3-for-17 shooting.

However, it was the less-heralded Boozer who picked up the slack and played one of his best games of the season. Guard Cayden Boozer, who was forced to play all 40 minutes due to the injury to Caleb Foster, tied his career-high with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting. After the game, Scheyer highlighted his freshman guard for his stellar showing in one of the biggest games of the year.

Jon Scheyer: "Cayden Boozer put us on his back today… Cam and Isaiah were just okay." Isaiah Evans: "So was your coaching" 😂 pic.twitter.com/2XuURA6JPa — Karter Baughan (@karterb8) March 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

“Honestly, I thought Cayden completely put us on his back in that first half,” Scheyer said. “The job he did just running the show, scoring, defending, really doing everything. And to play 4o minutes against Virginia when they're pressing you the whole game, it was an incredible performance.”

This win all but secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for Duke heading into Selection Sunday, as the Blue Devils await their fate in the March Madness bracket. No matter who they play, it's unlikely that the potential Player of the Year Cameron Boozer will have another off night like this one.

Scheyer and company have a huge amount of momentum coming into the postseason, now having won 11 games in a row, and will be a handful for any team to knock out of the NCAA Tournament.