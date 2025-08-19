The Dallas Mavericks figure to be one of the more interesting teams heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. On the one hand, Dallas will be without Kyrie Irving for at least a large chunk of the year and is still recovering from the Luka Doncic trade aftershocks, but on the other, the Mavericks will trot out an intriguing lineup featuring number one overall draft pick Cooper Flagg.

Lost in all of the hoopla surrounding Flagg is the fact that Anthony Davis remains one of the most dominant players in the game today when healthy (large caveat there), a fact Kendrick Perkins recently reminded fans about during an appearance on the Road Trippin' Pod.

“People are sleeping on Anthony Marshon Davis Jr… He is going to be on a mission. People better watch the f*ck out for AD,” said Perkins.

It's not often that a team acquires a consensus top ten player in a trade along with draft compensation and other young talent, but that's exactly the situation that the Mavericks found themselves in when they traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last February in a move that was widely panned as one of the worst in sports history.

However, with Davis back in the fold and Flagg now added to the mix, the Mavericks have the potential to make waves this upcoming season.

A big year for the Mavericks

Any doubt about whether the Mavericks would stay in the limelight in the aftermath of trading Doncic was erased the second the ping pong balls bounced their way on NBA lottery night.

The Mavericks' high profile around the league has since been confirmed with the recent release of their schedule, which features nationally televised games on both opening night and Christmas Day.

While the Mavericks likely won't have enough to be a true threat to begin the season, they very well may once Irving returns to the lineup, although at this point there is no clear indication on when that will be.

Regardless, Dallas figures to be a fascinating team to keep an eye on in 2025-26. The Mavericks will open their season on October 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.