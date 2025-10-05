The Dallas Mavericks recently completed training camp. Following one of the practice days, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd revealed an intriguing lineup experiment — one that surely caught Klay Thompson's attention. It's worth noting that a lineup experiment in training camp does not guarantee anything, but Kidd has previously mentioned being open to flexibility when it comes to Cooper Flagg's position on the floor.

“We had the big group out there,” Kidd told reporters at training camp, quote via MFFL NATION on X, formerly Twitter. “Ryan (Nembhard) running the point with Cooper, D-Live (Dereck Lively II), AD (Anthony Davis) and PJ (Washington).”

Nembhard, a two-way player, joined the “big lineup” during the training camp practice. If this look ever became more than a strategy for specific scenarios and turned into a starting lineup, however, D'Angelo Russell (until Kyrie Irving returns from ACL surgery recovery) would likely join Davis, Flagg, Washington and Lively.

So, what does that mean for Klay Thompson? Russell, Thompson, Flagg, Washington and Lively could end up starting. The center competition will be worth keeping an eye on, but Daniel Gafford is currently dealing with an injury. The Mavs could even turn to a Russell, Thompson, Flagg, Washington and Davis starting lineup.

Article Continues Below

In other words, Dallas certainly has options. Kidd told reporters at Media Day that there is no set lineup yet. Thompson is seemingly not guaranteed to start. With that being said, there is certainly still a chance that Mavs fans will see Thompson on the floor to kick things off on opening night.

Either way, the Mavericks will need Klay Thompson's shooting this season. It is no secret that Dallas has turned to a defensive-focused roster. The team's defense could be great — and players such as AD, Flagg and Irving (again, once Kyrie returns) will lead the offense — but the team's three-point shooting may be questionable.

If Thompson can shoot the ball up to his standards, then Dallas' offense will receive a pivotal boost regardless of whether or not he starts.