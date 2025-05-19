The Dallas Mavericks have the luxury of picking No. 1 in the NBA Draft, and they have a multitude of options to choose from. It shouldn't be a hard decision for them to make, as Cooper Flagg is the top prospect on everybody's board. There's a very good chance that the Mavericks do select Flagg, and people are already thinking about how he will fit on the team.

One of those people is head coach Jason Kidd, who could have the opportunity to build Flagg into a solid NBA player throughout his career, and possibly a star. Before getting too far into that, Kidd was asked what the plan would be for Flagg if the Mavericks were to draft him.

“I see a young man who is only 18 years old who can do a lot of things,” Kidd said via DLLS Mavs podcast.

Kidd thinks that Flagg can play positions two through 4, and his height and versatility allow him to do many different things on the court. That works in the Mavericks' favor, and it also allows them to throw out different lineups if need be.

It's good that Kidd can already see how he can utilize Flagg, and it should make both of their lives easier.

Mavericks planning to draft Cooper Flagg

Kidd was recently asked on the Dan Patrick Show if the Mavericks plan to keep the No. 1 pick and draft Flagg.

“Yes,” Jason Kidd said. “I’m just the coach, yes I would say we’re all concentrating on number one. The draft is deep, but as the name you just brought up, I think we’re all focused on.”

After trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the season, it was uncertain what direction the Mavericks would go in for the future. The best thing that happened to them was getting the No. 1 pick, and they have the chance of getting a player like Flagg, who has the potential to be a star in the league.

The Mavericks already had the pieces to be in contention, and adding Flagg will help them in the present and the future. Anything can happen between now and the draft, and the Mavericks could change their mind on what they want to do with the pick, but it doesn't seem like they'll be doing anything different than drafting Flagg.