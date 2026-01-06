During Week 15, Patrick Mahomes' season came to an end with an ACL injury. In the process, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Afterwards, Mahomes underwent a successful surgery.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a status report on Mahomes' recovery post-surgery, per Nate Taylor of ESPN. Essentially, Reid is praising Mahomes for taking all the necessary steps to recover. Additionally, he made sure to give credit to team Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist Julie Frymyer.

“He's doing great for just being 3 weeks out. He'll go ahead & most likely stay up here (in KC) rehabbing. He has a lot of trust in (Julie Frymyer). He's been in there grinding.”

Ultimately, Mahomes finished the year with 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, a 62.7% pass completion rate, and a QB rating of 89.6. Altogether, the Chiefs finished 6-11 and lost their last six games.

It was the year before Mahomes' first stint as a starting QB when the Chiefs didn't make the postseason at 9-7. It also marked the first year that Reid was the head coach. Despite some rumors about his future, Reid says he intends to be back at the helm next season. At the same time, Travis Kelce's future remains uncertain, with questions about whether he wants to retire.

Article Continues Below

Patrick Mahomes has been the catalyst for the Chiefs' success .

Since 2015, Mahomes has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation and a full-blown cultural icon. He has led them to three Super Bowl titles, including becoming the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl at 24.

Additionally, he was named NFL MVP in 2018 and 2022. In 2018, Mahomes became the first QB in NFL history to notch 50+ touchdowns and 5,000+ passing yards in a single season (5,097 to be exact).

All the while, he was integral in helping to put the Chiefs back on the map.