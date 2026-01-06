There’s no way to sugarcoat the tough loss the Baltimore Ravens took at the hands of the Steelers. And Lamar Jackson took it particularly hard. However, Patrick Ricard is still rocking with Lamar Jackson despite the crushing Week 18 loss, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebiec.

“Patrick Ricard: “As long as we have Lamar Jackson, this team has a chance to win a Super Bowl.”

The problem with that sentiment is that Jackson hasn’t come all that close. His teams have never won more than one playoff game in a given season. And his overall playoff record is 3-5.

Is Patrick Ricard’s loyalty warranted?

Perhaps it’s fair to say the Ricard should stand behind Jackson. That’s what teammates do. But in the NFL, it often comes down to simple numbers. Jackson has enjoyed some tremendous seasons, but he hasn’t been able to get the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

After the season-ending 26-24 loss to the Steelers, Jackson said he doesn’t know what the future holds, according to Fox Sports.

“We just lost a game — a divisional game — a game to put us in the playoffs,” Jackson said when asked if he thought he would still be with the Ravens in 2026. “I'm not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I'm still caught up in what just happened. That's not my focus right now.

“You're asking me about next year. I’m so caught up in what just happened tonight. I can't focus on that right now, I just told you. Like he asked me, ‘Are you stunned?' I'm stunned right now, and I'm still trying to process what's going on. I know we lost, but what the — you know?”

Jackson has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $260 million deal. But reports suggest he will ask for a new contract this offseason.

He has a stout career record of 76-31 in the regular season. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and has two MVP trophies, one in 2019 and the other in 2023. Jackson finished runner-up for the award last season. But his injuries stifled his numbers in the 2025 campaign.