The Houston Astros officially introduced the newest piece of their rotation on Monday, a moment that offered insight beyond contract details. Tatsuya Imai revealed the personal significance behind his decision to wear No. 45, a choice tied to two of the game’s most respected power pitchers.

Houston signed Imai to stabilize a rotation reshaped by offseason turnover amid growing organizational uncertainty. The right-hander arrives after a dominant final season in Japan, and his transition to the majors carries both performance expectations and symbolic weight. Choosing a new jersey number represents one of the first visible steps in that transition.

During his introductory availability, the highly-touted international prospect explained that No. 45 reflects his admiration for two aces who helped shape his approach on the mound — influences that predated his move to the Astros.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome shared Imai’s explanation on X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing why the digits held such meaning to the right-handed pitcher.

“Tatsuya Imai said he chose No. 45, in part, because Gerrit Cole and Zack Wheeler are pitchers he looks up to and both of them wear 45.”

Cole and Wheeler represent durability, command, and power — traits Imai hopes to bring with him at the major league level. The decision also marks a change from the No. 48 he wore overseas, signaling a fresh chapter with Houston.

On the field, Imai projects as an immediate contributor. He posted a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings in 2025, pairing bat-missing stuff with improved control. That combination made him one of the most coveted international arms available.

Houston’s front office structured the deal with flexibility, giving both sides room to evaluate the fit while maximizing upside. For the 27-year-old pitcher, wearing No. 45 connects past inspiration with present opportunity.

As the Astros prepare for the season, the number on Imai’s back represents more than preference — it reflects the standard he intends to meet as he steps into a rotation searching for reliability and leadership.