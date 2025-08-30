As Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is trying to return from injury sooner rather than later, he does seem to be on a positive trajectory as he was shown recently being active. While the rumors around the Mavericks will continue throughout the upcoming season, Irving's recovery will be a main storyline to follow.

A recent video showed Irving shooting the basketball in an NBPA gym in New York (video via Kyrie Center), which is no doubt exciting for fans who were hoping for some good news regarding his recovery. Last season, Irving tore his left ACL in March with questions on when he would return to playing basketball in the 2025-26 season.

Kyrie was seen getting shots up at the NBPA facility in New York 👀 (🎥 @CountOnVic) pic.twitter.com/s6v8wnxlJz — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Irving also provided an update regarding his recovery, saying on a live stream that he was in the “gym doing a little bit more,” which is like the video posted of him shooting the basketball. He even said that he is “healing up great,” though at the moment, it has been “incremental growth.”

“I was in the gym doing a little bit more,” Irving said, via video from All Things Mavs. “I won’t tell you exactly what I was doing because it’s all about incremental growth, but I can share with y’all, it was some good days in the gym. I’m healing up great. To this date (August 26), this will be five months post-surgery.”

Kyrie gives an update five months after his ACL surgery 👀 “I was in the gym doing a little bit more.” @KyrieIrving 🤞 pic.twitter.com/yRjCaGUXUs — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 27, 2025

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving on a possible timeline for injury return

With the Mavericks looking to reach the NBA Finals, Irving is a piece that could have them making a lot of noise to team up with Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, and others. However, when Irving will return is a big question, as when answering questions on a live stream, he wouldn't commit to a return by the NBA playoffs, though he does not “want to make any predictions.”

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be back,” Irving said in July, via HoopsHype. “It’s just — I don’t want to make any predictions on when I’m going to be back. I just want to be back 150,000% better.”

It remains to be seen when Irvin will return, but Dallas looks to stay afloat until then this upcoming season.