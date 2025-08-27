The Dallas Mavericks may not be done making moves this offseason. The Mavs already signed D'Angelo Russell and selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but they are now reportedly looking to make a trade. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Mavericks are looking to trade Olivier-Maxence Prosper in order to make room on the roster for Dante Exum.

“The Mavericks have ramped up their efforts to create the needed roster space to complete the signing of Dante Exum, sources tell @JakeLFischer and me. The push has focused on finding a new home via trade for Olivier-Maxence Prosper,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also confirmed the Mavericks' trade pursuit, writing that sources said the team is “exploring avenues” to move Prosper.

Prosper, who is still only 23 years old, has played two seasons in the NBA. A former first round draft pick, Prosper has averaged just 10 minutes per outing across his first two years in the league. With minimal playing time, the forward has recorded per game averages of 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Article Continues Below

Perhaps a fresh start is exactly what Prosper needs. One has to imagine the Mavericks have some hesitancy to move on from Prosper given his potential and the fact that he is a former first round pick. However, with Kyrie Irving not expected to return until early 2026 and Spencer Dinwiddie joining the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, Exum is the best fit on the current roster behind Russell at point guard.

Exum, 30, has dealt with injury concerns in recent years. In 2024-25, he appeared in only 20 games. Still, Exum has made a significant impact while on the floor. He is a reliable backup guard who is capable of starting if necessary.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears that the Mavericks will attempt to trade Prosper in order to create roster space for Exum. It remains to be seen what the potential trade will look like, however.