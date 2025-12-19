The Detroit Pistons find themselves trailing at the half against the Dallas Mavericks, 66-57, with the Mavericks getting to the foul line at will and the Pistons struggling to shoot from beyond the arc. And their quest to get a win on Thursday night just became even more difficult, as they will be without defensive ace Ausar Thompson for the rest of the game after the third-year forward got himself ejected following an altercation with a referee.

Thompson was whistled for a foul as he found himself tangled up with Mavericks guard Brandon Williams in a battle for the boards. The Pistons forward then took offense to the call and confronted referee John Goble, going straight at his face and making slight contact. Goble then did not take too kindly to this and ejected Thompson from the game with a little over five minutes remaining in the first half.

Prior to leaving the game, Thompson put up eight points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in nine minutes of play. In place of Thompson, the Pistons put Isaiah Stewart next to Jalen Duren in the frontcourt to start things off in the third quarter.

Pistons look to continue building off strong start in 2025-26 season

The Pistons entered their Thursday night contest against the Mavericks with a 21-5 record, making them a legitimate contender especially in the wide-open East. They now have to learn how to play as a team that's being hunted, as they should now expect to get the best out of their opponents on any given night.

Many have highlighted the Pistons as a potential blockbuster trade destination for a superstar who could become available. But for now, patience appears to be the name of the game for Detroit. Only time will tell if they need another star right now to up their chances of winning a title.