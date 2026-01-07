The Los Angeles Rams' season is still going, and we don’t know exactly where their own 2026 NFL Draft pick will land. However, we do now know that they will also select 16th overall as they own the Atlanta Falcons pick, thanks to a draft-day trade in 2025. So, let’s look at what the Rams might do in April.

Sean McVay has an incredibly strong roster with no glaring holes. So, starting from a position of strength, where do the Rams go? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator, and here’s what it came back with for the first three rounds.

Round 1, Pick 13: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams’ biggest need is a long-term Matthew Stafford replacement at quarterback. With Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore likely off the board at the top of the draft, that’s not an option here.

After that, the Rams could use an offensive tackle or a cornerback. Despite the two best OTs—Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa—still on the board here, the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator goes with CB in the form of Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy.

McCoy is a supremely talented defensive back who hasn’t played football since tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff one year ago. That’s obviously something teams will have to look into, but if the medical checks out, the team that drafts him will get a top 10 talent at a draft capital discount.

In just one year at Oregon State and one at Tennessee, McCoy racked up 75 tackles, 16 passes defended, and six interceptions, which breaks down to two as a true freshman and four after transferring to the SEC.

On the Rams, with a young and talented defensive line, McCoy can use his ballhawking skills to create turnovers and become a shutdown corner at the next level.

Round 1, Pick 29: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

With their actual first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the PFF mock draft simulator has the Rams taking Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. Finding a long-term WR2 or even a 1B to Puka Nakua would be huge for the Rams’ offense as Davante Adams likely has a year or two, at best, left in his career.

Concepcion is a home run hitter with arguably the best run-after-catch ability in this year’s WR class. The 5-foot-11 pass catcher has the speed and shiftiness to get open, and once he gets the ball in his hands, watch out.

The North Carolina State transfer put up 919 yards on 61 catches this season and led the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns. He even ran it 10 times for 75 yards and scored two punt return TDs.

The former Wolfpack and Aggie star may not be the classic WR1, but A, the Rams don’t need that with Nacua, and B, Concepcion is a wildly dynamic WR2 who will give defenses fits in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 61: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Jake Golday is the type of athletic, hybrid, off-ball linebacker that is all the rage in the NFL these days. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Golday started his career as an edge rusher. He moved back to linebacker and now can do it all on defense.

The Bearcats' star filled up the stat sheet last season with 105 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, three PDs, and one forced fumble. Whether it is stuffing the run, covering backs and tight ends, or rushing the passer, Golday can make a difference on defense.

With the Rams’ defensive front as talented as it is, Golday will have the ability to roam and make plays on this team, making this a very smart pick in Round 2.

Round 3, Pick 93: QB John Mateer, Oklahoma

Adding top-tier talent to beef up any slightly weak spots on the roster is all well and good, but McVay needs a quarterback, and there is no guarantee that Stafford—who turns 38 the day after the Super Bowl this year—is coming back for 2026.

The later-round QBs are in the eye of the beholder here. Do you want to take a chance on a talent who underperformed this season, then got injured? Take Cade Klubnik or Drew Allar. Like heady game managers? Pick Ty Simpson or Grant Nussmeier.

If you are looking for Baker Mayfield 2.0 (or maybe poor man’s Baker Mayfield), select Oklahoma’s John Mateer, which is what the Rams do in Round 3 here, according to the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Mateer is athletic, talented, and gutsy, but also has a little too much gunslinger in him. After coaching the real Mayfield for five games back in 2022, maybe McVay thinks he can get the best out of a player like this. If so, and Matter turns into Super Baker, watch ou,t NFC West.