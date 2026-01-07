In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. It ended up being the last game for Mitch Marner with the Leafs, as Marner was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, Brad Marchand is revisiting Marner leaving Toronto.

“It's unfortunate the fans ran Marner out of town. I mean that's a huge impact on their group. He's a point per game player, that hurts,” Marchand told the media before the Maple Leafs' 4-1 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The Leafs and Marner started the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs strong. In the first round series with the Ottawa Senators, Marner was strong. He found the back of the net once with seven assists. The Maple Leafs won the series 4-2. He would then start the series with the Panthers strong as well. In the first three games, he scored one goal and added three helpers. Toronto had a 2-1 series lead, with the lone loss being on the road in overtime.

The team would go on to lose the series in seven games, while losing both games five and seven at home, both by a score of 6-1. Marner was booed off the ice, and after the game, Marchand took note of the fans.

Article Continues Below

“I think if you look at the heat this team catches, it’s actually really unfortunate. They’ve been working at building something really big here for a while, and they were a different brand of hockey this year, and they’re getting crucified, and I don’t think it’s justified just because they weren’t able to do it. We’re a really good and deep team too, and that’s how things go sometimes,” the Panthers' forward said after Game 7, per Jeremy Tingly of The Leafs Nation.

Marner has been great in his first season with the Golden Knights. He has lit the lamp nine times while dishing out a team-leading 33 assists. That places him second on the team with 42 points. Vegas is also 18-11-12 this season, placing them in first in the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, no one on the Maple Leafs has 42 points, with the team leader being William Nylander with 41 points and team leading 27 assists. Further, the Leafs are just 20-15-7, which is fifth in the Atlantic Division. Currently, the team is two points outside of a playoff spot without the run out of town Marner. They return to the ice on Thursday night on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, looking to make up ground in the playoff race.