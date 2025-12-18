The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks meet for the first time in the 2025-26 season. The Pistons have been one of the top teams in the NBA this year, especially in the Eastern Conference. With a 21-5 record, the Pistons sit atop the East, 2.5 games over the New York Knicks, who recently won the 2025 NBA Cup.

The Dallas Mavericks have had a different start to the campaign, not able to win games at a consistent level. With a 10-17 record, the Mavs are 12th in the West and have a long way to get where they want to go.

Despite the rough start, rookie Cooper Flagg has been playing extremely well. Pistons' star Cade Cunningham has taken notice.

“Man, he's been killing it. He just had like what, 42, the other night? To be at his age doing that already, he's got a bright future ahead. We already knew that coming in. That's special. I think he's been doing a great job. A lot of different things have came at him as far as responsibilities and I think more than anything, through his struggles, he's kept composure and handed it well. I think the mindset is something that's gonna get him a long way in the league, for sure.”

The 18-year-old is averaging 18.4 points per game, adding 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Flagg is shooting just under 50% from the field but has struggled from deep, shooting just 25% on the year. This game against the Pistons will be a good test for him, as the Pistons play very physically and will have the bodies to throw many different defenders at Flagg.