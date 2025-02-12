The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The Mavs last played on Monday, when they were defeated 129-128 by the Sacramento Kings in a clash that ended in overtime. Dallas is looking for better results against the Warriors, but their injuries will be something to closely monitor.

Every player on the Warriors is expected to be available except for Jonathan Kuminga, who is out with a right ankle sprain. The Mavs, however, have seven players listed on the NBA injury report. PJ Washington is among the players on the injury report, so is he playing tonight?

PJ Washington's injury status for Warriors-Mavericks game

Washington is currently listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Dante Exum (left hip tightness) is also questionable. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have all been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.

The Mavs have four centers who are unable to play right now due to injuries. Only Kylor Kelley is available, and his limited NBA experience does not exactly make him the most reliable option.

Washington is not a center, but he is a strong forward who happens to be a quality rebounder and defender. With four big men already being ruled out, the Mavs need Washington to return sooner rather than later.

The good news is that the All-Star break is right around the corner, which will give the Mavericks much-needed rest. However, Dallas has a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday and they will need to find a way to play competitive basketball despite their injury concerns.

When it comes to the question of is PJ Washington playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.