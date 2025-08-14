Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has been one of the most talked about storylines surrounding the Chiefs over the last few years. Now it seems that Swift's influence may finally be rubbing off on the superstar tight end. Kelce channeled Swift when talking about the Chiefs in an interview with ESPN.

“It seems like he's always a step ahead,” Kelce said of Mahomes via ESPN's Nate Taylor. “His arm is alive right now. It's fun to see him know the play and know where he's going before the snap happens. He's our biggest, fearless competitor.”

Kelce made a subtle nod to Taylor Swift's “Fearless” album, which released in 2008.

“He's really leading this team right now into working hard and getting right,” Kelce added.

Mahomes is unquestionably the leader of the Chiefs. It is great to hear that he is continuing to preach hard work ahead of an important 2025 NFL season.

Kansas City has a lot of work to do if they want to get back to the Super Bowl this season.

Patrick Mahomes bringing the intensity at Chiefs training camp

Kelce was not exaggerating about how Mahomes is approaching training camp.

Mahomes is looking to take his game to another level this fall. He used to attempt to win the day at practice, but now he is focusing on winning every single rep.

“I wanted to up my mentality,” Mahomes said. “Sometimes you get to camp and you just want to go out there and dominate the day. I want to dominate every single rep. No days off. You have to get better and better every day.”

His dedication is already impressing his teammates, who are still surprised by how Mahomes continues to improve.

One teammate even praised Mahomes' pinpoint accuracy during training camp practices.

“It's incredible,” tight end Robert Tonyan said. “The windows he's fitting them in, with the anticipation, is just awesome. You see Pat getting better every day. He's making those hard throws look easy.”

The Chiefs always have a chance to win with Mahomes at quarterback. Hopefully he can get Kansas City back to the Super Bowl again this season.

