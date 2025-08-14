When looking at Patrick Mahomes, it almost feels like the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback can do anything on the field. Since he's stepped in the league, he's done things that some have never seen before, and does it while winning, which makes it even more impressive. Apparently, Mahomes doesn't have it all figured out, and he just improved on something in training camp that will take his game to the next level, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor.

“One of Mahomes' most impressive improvements in camp was his pinpoint accuracy, his placement of the ball even surprising some of his teammates,” Taylor wrote.

Not only are fans excited about what Mahomes can do, but his teammates are in awe as well.

“It's incredible,” Robert Tonyan said. “The windows he's fitting them in, with the anticipation, is just awesome. You see Pat getting better every day. He's making those hard throws look easy.”

Deep passes are an area where Mahomes didn't do the best, and changing up his technique seems to have helped me more coming into this season. Last season, he completed 39.5% of his passes that went at least 15 yards downfield, which was 29th in the league, and he also had more interceptions than touchdowns on deep throws.

“Last year was abnormal,” Mahomes said. “We definitely want to push the ball down the field and push the ball into tighter windows this year.”

If Mahomes can continue to improve that in training camp, things will be easier for them when the season starts.

Patrick Mahomes excited for improved air attack

Mahomes has spoken highly about the passing game during training camp, and he went into depth on the Up & Adams Show.

“We’ve been pushing the ball, pushing into tighter windows, pushing the ball downfield. And that’s Coach Reid’s doing. He’s telling me to take those chances, give guys chances to make plays. And guys are making plays,” Mahomes said. “You’ve seen guys like Xavier Worthy going up top catching the ball. Rashee Rice being physical over the middle. Travis making plays. Noah Gray, it’s been exciting. And we’re going up against one of the best defenses in the league. So if we can have success here, we can have success anywhere.”

Mahomes always makes it easy, but if his teammates can make it easier for him, it may be a long season for opposing teams that are trying to stop them.