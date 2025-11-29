Ryan Nembhard’s first NBA start is coming on a big stage, and it is the kind of moment that should have Andrew Nembhard grinning back in Indiana.

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard is expected to join the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, as relayed by CBS Sports. The undrafted rookie, on a two-way contract, earned the bump after a huge fourth quarter in Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat that clearly grabbed the coaching staff’s attention.

For the season, Ryan Nembhard is averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 assists in limited minutes, while shooting 36.4% from the field via ESPN. Nothing gaudy yet, but the trust to start an NBA Cup game on the road against Luka Doncic and a 13-4 Lakers team says more than the early numbers.

Article Continues Below

It also adds another layer to a family story that has quietly become one of the coolest in the league. Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is putting up 17.5 points and 6.2 assists per game this season, via ESPN, and has already carved out a reputation as a big-moment guard. The brothers grew up together in Aurora, Ontario, went through Gonzaga, and now share NBA backcourts in opposite conferences.

Now Ryan Nembhard gets his own “first start” milestone, in L.A., in a Cup game, with Anthony Davis returning for Dallas and the spotlight firmly on this weird, new rivalry between the Mavericks and Lakers. Not bad for a two-way guard who just keeps making the right people notice.