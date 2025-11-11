The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to part ways with general manager Nico Harrison after an abysmal 3-8 start to the 2025-26 NBA season has sparked strong reactions around the league. Among the most vocal supporters of the now-former executive is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who defended Harrison’s tenure and pointed to injuries and misfortune as the primary causes of Dallas’ collapse.

Green addressed the firing on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, where he criticized the Mavericks’ front office for what he viewed as an overly hasty decision.

“The team that he’s constructed to go win a championship hasn’t been on the court,” Green said. “Nobody assumed Kyrie Irving would tear his ACL. AD started off with the eye. He’s had the injury as of late. The team hasn’t really been out there. And so I find it crazy that everybody is going to act like Kyrie Irving is this easily replaceable guy. That him being out there does not matter.”

He continued by addressing what he called misplaced blame directed at Harrison.

“To try to pounce on Nico and make like, oh man, they’re off to a bad start in 10 games,” Green said. “Number one, coaching has something to do with that — J Kidd is not doing a great job — but y’all just want to go point the finger at Nico because that was a storyline. Now let’s make that a storyline again.”

Harrison’s firing comes less than a year after the Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. That run came shortly after his blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick — a move that remains one of the most debated transactions in recent league history.

While the Lakers have flourished under Doncic and Austin Reaves, sitting at 8-3 and fourth in the Western Conference, the Mavericks have struggled to maintain consistency with Davis leading the roster. Injuries to both Davis and Kyrie Irving have hampered Dallas’ early-season progress, leaving them 14th in the West and searching for stability amid front-office changes.

The organization has already begun exploring replacements for Harrison. According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, “There has already been a push among some of the organization’s influential voices to try to bring back former Harrison adviser Dennis Lindsey from Detroit, but Dallas is first expected to install an interim front office after Harrison’s departure.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon also reported that assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi will share interim control of basketball operations until a permanent hire is made.

The Mavericks will look to regroup as they continue their four-game homestand following a narrow 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Dallas faces the Phoenix Suns (6-5) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET as they attempt to salvage their season amid front-office turmoil.

Meanwhile, Green and the Warriors (6-5) are set to begin a six-game road trip against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder (10-1) on Tuesday before concluding the stretch on November 19 against the Miami Heat (7-4).