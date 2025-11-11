On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks officially announced that Nico Harrison has been relieved of his duties as general manager. Dallas is also officially appointing Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi as co-interim general managers, the team announced. Mavs owner Patrick Dumont released an official statement and also wrote a letter for fans after firing Harrison.

“This decision reflects our continued commitment to building a championship-caliber organization, one that delivers for our players, our partners, and most importantly, our fans,” Dumont said in the statement.

His full letter can be seen below:

Here’s Patrick Dumont’s full letter to Mavericks fans: https://t.co/MU81FGtMt6 pic.twitter.com/95r3GoS4N0 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notably, Dumont and the Mavericks expressed a desire to help the team get back on track. However, Luka Doncic's name was not mentioned within the letter — despite his trade being the source of many fans' frustration.

Article Continues Below

Dumont acknowledged that the nine months since the trade have been challenging for fans. He also seemed to credit fans for holding the team accountable for the trade.

“I understand the profound impact these difficult last several months have had,” Dumont wrote in the letter. “Please know that I’m fully committed to the success of the Mavericks. Thank you for your support, thank you for holding us accountable, and thank you for your passion and for your patience. You deserve transparency and a team that reflects your spirit.

“Our goal is to return winning basketball to Dallas and win championships. Our family is committed to that mission and to continuing to invest in Dallas and the Mavericks’ future.”

Mentioning Doncic by name may have led to better overall reactions from fans, but Dumont's letter displays his desire to win the fanbase back. It's still a long road ahead, and firing Harrison doesn't change the fact that the trade occurred, however. All Dumont can do now is attempt to help the Mavericks build a true contender.