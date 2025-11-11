On Tuesday, it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that the Dallas Mavericks were planning to fire general manager Nico Harrison, a move that fans had been clamoring for ever since he traded superstar Luka Doncic last year in what was unequivocally the worst move in NBA history. The Mavericks have stumbled out of the gates this year, currently sitting at 3-8 after Monday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks despite having lucked into number one overall draft pick Cooper Flagg.

Recently, NBA insider Zach Lowe of The Ringer took to X, formerly Twitter, with a question for Mavericks team owner Patrick Dumont.

“Is Patrick Dumont going to share responsibility for the Luka trade and try (again) to explain his role in green-lighting it and *why* he green-lit it?” wondered Lowe.

Indeed, many fans have held Dumont just as responsible as Harrison for the disastrous Doncic trade. In fact, some have accused Dumont of being the architect of the decision, using Harrison as a mere scapegoat in an effort to tank the franchise and ultimately move them to Las Vegas.

Whatever the truth is, Mavericks fans are certainly celebrating today.

A big move for the Mavericks

Article Continues Below

The notion that Nico Harrison would be fired became inevitable seemingly as soon as Charania hit “send” on the X post that announced the Doncic trade in early February, and that clock was accelerated by a variety of developments since then, including a Kyrie Irving torn ACL injury, more injury concerns for Anthony Davis, as well as the Lakers' hot start with Doncic in the lineup this year.

While there's still plenty of season to go, it's difficult to envision the Mavericks improving their league-worst offense this year until both Davis and Irving are back in the lineup, and even then, they may have lost too much ground in the crowded Western Conference.

In any case, the Mavericks will next hit the floor on Wednesday evening at home against the Phoenix Suns.