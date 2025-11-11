Nine months ago, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round draft pick. But it's not a guarantee by any means that Davis will be in Dallas long enough to even see that pick come to fruition.

With the firing of general manager Nico Harrison, the Mavericks have basically admitted that trading Doncic, a five-time first-team-All-NBA selection, was a mistake, which is something Dallas owner Patrick Dumont allegedly already confessed to a fan recently. But what does that mean for Davis, who has a long-established relationship with Harrison, dating back more than a decade when the latter was an employee of Nike?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it might not mean much.

“Sources tell @TheSteinLine and @DLLS_Sports that Davis' agent Rich Paul has established a strong relationship with Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont since February's trade. They are in regular contact,” Stein posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis, 32, is in the first year of a three-year maximum contract extension he signed with the Lakers back in 2023. He is set to earn $54.1 million this season, $58.5 million next season, and, if he decides to exercise his player option, $62.8 million during the 2027-28 season. He will be eligible for another extension next August, although his long injury history and a major change in the front office could prevent him from signing a deal in Dallas.

Since being acquired in February, Davis has played just 14 of a possible 44 games with the Mavericks. Last season, he was injured at the time of the trade, and in his debut with the Mavericks, he had 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks before suffering an adductor strain. He missed the next month and a half, 18 games in total, and played in eight of the team's final 11 games as Dallas missed the playoffs.

This season, he averaged 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1,8 steals, and 1.5 blocks in the first four games before straining his calf in the first quarter of the fifth game. He has missed the last six games — five losses — as a result.

With Davis out and star point guard Kyrie Irving still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in March, the Mavericks have sunk to a 3-8 record, which is currently second-worst in the Western Conference.