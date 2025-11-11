Anthony Davis is just ten months into his Dallas Mavericks tenure, and the conversation around him continues to stretch far beyond what happens on the court. New practice photos of Davis circulating on social media this week sparked a wave of debate among Mavericks fans, many focusing on his noticeably bulked-up frame compared to his leaner years in Los Angeles.

Davis, who arrived in Dallas last February in the blockbuster trade that reshaped the Western Conference, reported to training camp at approximately 268 pounds, roughly 15 pounds heavier than his playing weight with the Lakers.

Anthony Davis is CHUNKY now 😭 Dallas really was the problem pic.twitter.com/gvG7Ok1dUD — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 11, 2025

The All-Star forward has stated publicly that the weight gain was intentional, designed to improve durability after years of battling lower-body injuries.

Some Mavericks fans applauded the move, pointing to Davis’ bruising interior presence early in the season. Through five games, he has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, shooting 52.0% from the field for a team currently sitting at 3-8.

Even as Dallas struggles to find their rhythm on offense, Davis has remained one of their most consistent two-way anchors.

But the newly surfaced photos set off a different wave of commentary online. Fans joked about Texas barbecue becoming his “personal trainer,” while others questioned whether the added weight could slow him down over an 82-game season.

Some supporters jumped quickly to his defense, arguing that his improved strength and ability to absorb contact in the paint were already evident in his play.

“People said he was too skinny to bang in the post. Now they’re saying he gained too much,” one Mavericks fan posted. “Let the man adjust and hoop.”

Internally, the Mavericks appear unconcerned. Team personnel have reiterated that the weight gain was deliberate, closely supervised, and tied directly to Davis’ goal of sustaining availability. With Dallas working to stabilize the season and find lineup consistency, the organization sees Davis as one of the few certainties on the roster.

For now, the debate continues, but as always in the NBA, winning has a way of settling everything.

If the Mavericks start stacking victories, no one will be talking about the scale anymore.