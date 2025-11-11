Dallas Mavericks fans continued to voice their displeasure with the team's general manager, Nico Harrison, on Monday night. Following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Mavericks fans left American Airlines Center demanding his firing.

“I live pretty close to American Airlines Center, and tonight I’m falling asleep to the sounds of fans leaving the stadium chanting “Fire Nico” through the streets of Victory Park. I can hear it through my windows,” Dallas Morning News reporter Lia Assimakopoulos said on X, formerly Twitter. The statement was also posted on the Mr.BuckBuck X account.

It appears the fans are getting their wish. The Mavericks are firing Harrison on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Mavericks fans also shouted for Harrison's firing during the Mavericks game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Harrison was seen staring into space while the fans shouted at him.

The Mavericks are 3-8 after losing to the Bucks Monday.

Mavericks are handing the next general manager a mess

It will be hard for the next person who works as the general manager for the Mavericks. Dallas is a struggling franchise, with a losing record. The fans are also clearly distrustful of the organization, after the Luka Doncic trade last season.

Article Continues Below

Harrison was the architect of that trade, which sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic has gone on to put up some amazing numbers for Los Angeles, while Dallas has struggled with big man Anthony Davis. That led to all the ire against Harrison.

The Mavericks have a new star in Cooper Flagg, who is a rookie. Flagg was drafted first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played for Duke in 2024-25, leading the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.

Dallas' star rookie thinks the club is getting better.

“We’re getting comfortable by the day as a whole and that’s something that will be huge for us,” Flagg said after the Bucks loss, per the team. “Tonight, for a lot of us, we felt more comfortable, more organized. I didn’t feel anything forced tonight. As a team, we did a better job of being organized and getting where we wanted to get to.”

The Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.