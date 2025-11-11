As the buzz around the Dallas Mavericks' firing of Nico Harrison continues in speculation and reporting, the latest could signal that a change is inevitable. With Harrison's job with the Mavericks a hot topic in regards to his job security, it seems likely that an announcement will be made soon on his firing.

NBA insider Marc Stein would take to X, formerly Twitter, and say that Dallas' firing Harrison is “imminent.”

“Nico Harrison’s exit from the Mavericks as GM after four-plus seasons is regarded as imminent and could happen as soon as today, [The Stein Line] has learned,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.”

Not too long after, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Harrison will be let go “at a 10 am Central time meeting on Tuesday.”

“The Dallas Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison at a 10 am Central Time meeting on Tuesday, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon,” Charania wrote on X.

There's no doubt that Harrison's tenure with the team is overshadowed by the shocking deal close to a year ago of trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. A move that even owner Patrick Dumony “accepted as a mistake” on Monday, to a fan.

“The Mavericks are firing Harrison nine months after the jarring and stunning Luka Doncic trade – a move for which Dumont took accountability and accepted as a mistake in a court-side interaction with a fan on Monday night,” Charania wrote.

Negativity surrounding the Mavericks had been “troubling ownership”

While chants “Fire Nico” rained down from Mavericks fans on Monday night after a slow start to the season, it seemed that the team was willing to make a change. Even Stein would report a few days ago that the negativity around the team was “wearing on and troubling ownership.”

“If Dumont eventually concludes that a mid-stream change is the best course — while it is by no means clear at this juncture where the Mavericks would turn in terms of a long-term successor — it's believed that step would be taken not only for its vibe shift potential and as a means to try to win back alienated fans,” Stein wrote.

With Harrison now fired, Dallas looks to chart a course and revive their season while now looking for a new general manager. The Mavericks are currently 3-8 as the team next faces the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.