With the Dallas Mavericks expected to move on from general manager Nico Harrison, attention now shifts toward the future of the franchise. Will the Mavs keep Jason Kidd as head coach or consider moving on from him as well? According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Mavs owner Patrick Dumont will “lean heavily” on Kidd following the Harrison firing.

“Sources say that Dumont is also expected to lean heavily on Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, whose contract has been extended in each of the past two offseasons by Dumont after both the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks showed interest in trying to hire Kidd away from Dallas to coach their teams,” Stein recently reported.

Kidd was given a contract extension before the 2025-26 campaign. Dallas has interest in keeping him around for at least another couple of seasons it appears. With that being said, one has to wonder if the Mavs will consider a completely fresh start in the event the team continues to struggle at an alarming rate. Dallas currently holds a 3-8 record — a mark that places them second to last in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavs have the worst offensive rating in the league. Kidd has been unable to put the pieces together on offense to help the team find success. He's often said players are simply missing open shots — which may be true — but the offense also seems to lack a true identity.

Of course, injuries have impacted the team without question. Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are among the players who are currently injured.

The Mavericks — barring unforeseen circumstances — will continue to roll with Kidd for now.