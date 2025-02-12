Anthony Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks was all smiles for most of the game as he put up 26 points and 16 rebounds, but then he went down with an adductor strain injury. That injury could cost Davis to miss a lot of games, but the good news for now is that he won't need surgery, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.

“The expectation is Anthony Davis will not need surgery to treat this adductor strain. It's a rest & rehab type of situation. … The anticipation is that [AD] will be back in a Mavericks uniform at some point this season,” McMahon said on ESPN.

There were rumors that Davis would have to settle for surgery and possibly miss the remainder of the season, but that option isn't on the table. Hopefully, the Mavericks will be able to get him back sometime before the playoffs, so they can make a run.

As of now, things are not going well in the frontcourt for the Mavericks, as Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Derek Lively are all expected to miss extended time.

The Mavericks showed what they could be capable of when Davis is on the floor, and he dominated the game on both sides of the ball in his debut. He also was able to slide to the four position, which is what he's been desiring since his time with the Lakers. Davis is most dominant when he's playing alongside a center.

Now, the Mavericks will have to find a way to stay afloat with most of their frontcourt hurt, and Kyrie Irving will have to do most of the heavy lifting for the team. When they didn't have Luka Doncic for the month due to injury, they were able to keep stacking wins, and the hope is that they can do the same in this situation.

For now, players such as PJ Washington will have to step up.