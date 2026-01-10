The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially begun widening their search for a new offensive coordinator, and a familiar NFC South name has entered the picture. Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is set to interview for Tampa Bay’s vacant play-caller role, a move that adds another intriguing layer to an already busy offseason for both franchises.

The FOX Sports insider Greg Auman shared the news, highlighting not only Robinson’s recent experience in Atlanta, but also his prior connection to Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Zac Robinson, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator the last two years, has a virtual interview for the Bucs’ OC opening lined up, as Rick Stroud reported. Worked with Baker Mayfield with the Rams in 2022.” Auman posted on X, formerly Twitter

Robinson spent the past two seasons calling plays for the Falcons before Atlanta dismissed head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week, triggering a wave of organizational changes. While the Falcons blocked the Dallas Cowboys from interviewing defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, it seems like there is no blocking for Robinson, as he seeks an opportunity elsewhere

Article Continues Below

Before his time in Atlanta, Robinson built his resume with the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent five seasons under Sean McVay. He climbed the coaching ladder from assistant quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, gaining a reputation as a detail-oriented offensive mind.

That Rams tenure included the 2022 season, when Robinson worked closely with Baker Mayfield. During that stretch, Mayfield made four late-season starts in Los Angeles that helped stabilize and arguably revive his NFL career. Tampa Bay could see that familiarity as a potential advantage if Robinson were to take over the offense.

The Buccaneers are moving quickly after parting ways with offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard following late-season struggles. They have reportedly already interviewed former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, indicating a wide-ranging search as the team looks to rebound after finishing outside the playoff picture despite a three-way tie atop the NFC South.

With Atlanta entering a head coaching search and Tampa reshaping its offensive staff, Robinson’s interview represents a crossroads moment. Whether his past success with Mayfield and McVay-style background translates into a second chance as a play-caller remains to be seen, but the opportunity is now firmly on the table.